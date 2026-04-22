Council of Europe may suspend Israel’s observer status over death penalty law

22 April 2026 21:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel’s observer status at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe could be suspended following the adoption of a controversial law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of certain offences, the body’s president has said, AzerNEWS reports.

Petra Bayr, president of PACE, stressed that the abolition of capital punishment is a fundamental requirement for maintaining observer status at the Council of Europe, a pan-European human rights institution separate from the European Union.

“The Israeli parliament’s observer status might be suspended until there is a decision [against the law] or until it is clear that the law will not go into force,” Bayr said. “There are red lines … even a non-discriminatory death penalty is a no-go.”

The remarks came after Israel’s parliament approved legislation mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of deadly acts in military courts in the occupied territories.

Under the current legal framework, Palestinians convicted of similar offences in Israel’s civilian courts may face either the death penalty or life imprisonment. However, a provision in the law effectively shields Jewish Israelis, as it applies specifically to crimes committed with the “intent to deny the existence of the state of Israel.”

Human rights organizations have already filed petitions with Israel’s Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the law.