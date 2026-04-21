United Kingdom speeds up clean energy push amid rising gas prices

21 April 2026 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The UK authorities are preparing to announce a new package of measures aimed at accelerating the development of renewable energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels, as global energy prices rise sharply amid tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

The United Kingdom government also plans to introduce reforms to weaken the direct link between electricity prices and gas costs — a mechanism widely seen as one of the key reasons why the country continues to have some of the highest electricity bills in Europe.

UK Energy Secretary Ed Miliband is expected to state in his upcoming speech that the era of relying on stable fossil fuel supplies is effectively over. According to him, Britain must accelerate its transition toward an energy security model based on clean and domestically generated power.

Officials note that from July, households are likely to face another increase in electricity bills following a revision of the price cap for the July–September period. This adjustment reflects rising wholesale gas costs, which are currently around 30% higher than before the escalation of tensions surrounding Iran.

As part of the new strategy, London plans to significantly expand renewable energy infrastructure on public land, including solar farms and wind installations. The government estimates that this could add around 10 gigawatts of new capacity — enough to power roughly 5 million homes.

In addition, authorities intend to simplify planning regulations for new green energy projects and speed up their connection to the national grid. They are also exploring models that would allow private companies to build and manage their own grid connections, reducing delays caused by centralized infrastructure bottlenecks.

Further measures are expected to support the rapid rollout of electric vehicle charging stations, residential solar panels, and heat pumps, as part of a broader effort to decarbonize households and transport.

Energy analysts note that while these reforms are ambitious, their success will depend heavily on investment speed and grid modernization. Some experts also suggest that the UK’s push toward renewables could become a model for other European countries struggling with energy volatility and geopolitical supply risks.