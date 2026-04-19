Visitors from Northeast Asia to Azerbaijan rise significantly in early 2026

19 April 2026 22:55 (UTC+04:00)

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The number of visitors to Azerbaijan from Northeast Asian countries has recorded a notable increase in early 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

In January–February of this year, more than 7.6 thousand tourists from China, Japan, South Korea, and Mongolia visited Azerbaijan, marking a 22.1 percent rise compared to the same period in 2025.

AzerNEWS reports, citing the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, that February alone accounted for more than 4.6 thousand arrivals from the region.

This figure represents a 39 percent increase compared to February 2025 and a 49.1 percent rise compared to January of this year, indicating a sharp upward trend in regional tourism flows.