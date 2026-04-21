Pakistan Navy tests indigenously developed Taimoor cruise missile in live-fire drill [VIDEO]

21 April 2026 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Pakistan Navy has conducted successful live weapon firing of Taimoor Air-Launched Cruise Missile - an indigenously developed Anti-Ship Weapon System - in a powerful demonstration of precision strike capability and operational readiness, AzerNEWS reports via DND News Agency.

The Air-Launched Cruise Missile executed its mission with exceptional precision, validating Pakistan Navy's combat capability to detect, target and decisively neutralize enemy sea-based threats at extended ranges.

This demonstration by Pakistan Navy marks a pivotal elevation of national defence capability, further strengthening Pakistan Armed Forces' multi-dimensional coordinated strike posture and capabilities in the conventional domain.

Pakistan Navy stands resolute in its commitment to safeguard the nation's maritime interests and sovereign waters.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chief of Defence Forces and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on achieving this significant milestone.