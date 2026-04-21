María Rito: Int'l Carpet Forum 2026- unique space for intercultural dialogue [INTERVIEW]

One of the participants of the upcoming Second International Carpet Forum is Prof. Dr. Maria del Carmen Avendano Rito, from Mexico, who shared her expectations for the forum with AzerNEWS.

Prof. Dr. Maria del Carmen Avendano Rito is a Zapotec scholar from the Istmo de Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, Mexico. She currently holds a postdoctoral position at Instituto Tecnológico del Valle de Etla through the prestigious "Postdoctoral Stays for Indigenous Women with Doctorates" program.

A Doctor in Conservation Sciences from the National Polytechnic Institute and member of Mexico's National System of Researchers (SNI), her work bridges indigenous knowledge systems and contemporary textile heritage. She has dedicated her research to the artisan communities of Oaxaca, particularly the weavers of Teotitlán del Valle and the embroidery traditions of the Istmo de Tehuantepec, exploring themes of cultural resilience, community-based tourism, and women's empowerment through craft.

Her academic contributions span scientific publications, thesis advisement, and teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels, with a committed focus on safeguarding living cultural heritage in global contexts.

Q: How do you envision the 2nd International Carpet Festival being organized in Baku? What are your expectations for this event?

A: I feel deeply fortunate to witness the ancestral legacy of other countries through their crafts. This festival represents an invaluable window for intercultural dialogue, where the woven rug becomes a universal language that transcends borders. I hope this event strengthens the bonds between our nations and makes visible the work of artisans as guardians of collective memory.

Q: What will be the core message of your address to both the Azerbaijani audience and the international guests of our city during this festival?

A: The central message of my presentation, "Textile Traditions, Identity and Contemporary Relevance in Global Context," will focus on how ancestral weaving techniques serve as living bridges between past and present. I will explore how indigenous communities preserve their cultural identity through textile practices while adapting to contemporary contexts, demonstrating that tradition and innovation are not opposing forces but intertwined threads of cultural continuity for both the Azerbaijani audience and our international guests.

Q: Textiles and Identity: How does the everyday use of traditional attire in the modern world help indigenous peoples and local communities preserve their cultural identity?

A: The traditional attire worn by our indigenous peoples is much more than clothing: it is a living map of our identity. The patterns that evoke the earth, nature, and the legacy of our indigenous ancestors allow us to feel deeply connected to our roots. By wearing these garments, we share with the world the pride of our cultural heritage and affirm our belonging to a community that honors its past while walking toward the future.

Q: In your opinion, should traditional weaving be modernized, or should it be preserved in its original, archaic form?

A: I believe that traditional weaving must be faithfully preserved in its form, materials, and ancestral symbolism. However, this artisanal rigor means that creators invest more time in each piece. To support sustainable economic development in the sector, it is essential to implement non-invasive innovations, both in production processes and commercialization channels, that allow the artisan to expand the reach of their work without compromising its cultural integrity.

Q: Finally, we would be honored to hear your thoughts on the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, our traditional carpets, and the significance they hold within global cultural heritage.

A: The art of Azerbaijani weaving has captivated me with its extraordinary delicacy. When observing its iconographic patterns, I discover a surprising dialogue with the designs of Teotitlán del Valle Oaxaca: both traditions seem to unite in a magical relationship that transcends geographies and eras. The geometric and organic motifs of Azerbaijani carpets evoke spiritual illumination, the celebration of everyday life, family unity, and the living narrative of our ancestors. By exposing these masterpieces to the world, we not only share aesthetic beauty, but we activate a powerful act of safeguarding universal cultural heritage, where every woven knot becomes a testimony of resistance, memory, and dialogue between civilizations that honors our shared humanity.