María Rito: Int'l Carpet Forum 2026- unique space for intercultural dialogue [INTERVIEW]

One of the participants of the upcoming Second International
Carpet Forum is Prof. Dr. Maria del Carmen Avendano Rito, from
Mexico, who shared her expectations for the forum with AzerNEWS.
Prof. Dr. Maria del Carmen Avendano Rito is a Zapotec scholar
from the Istmo de Tehuantepec, Oaxaca, Mexico. She currently holds
a postdoctoral position at Instituto Tecnológico del Valle de Etla
through the prestigious "Postdoctoral Stays for Indigenous Women
with Doctorates" program.
A Doctor in Conservation Sciences from the National Polytechnic
Institute and member of Mexico's National System of Researchers
(SNI), her work bridges indigenous knowledge systems and
contemporary textile heritage. She has dedicated her research to
the artisan communities of Oaxaca, particularly the weavers of
Teotitlán del Valle and the embroidery traditions of the Istmo de
Tehuantepec, exploring themes of cultural resilience,
community-based tourism, and women's empowerment through craft.
Her academic contributions span scientific publications, thesis
advisement, and teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels, with
a committed focus on safeguarding living cultural heritage in
global contexts.
Q: How do you envision the 2nd International Carpet
Festival being organized in Baku? What are your expectations for
this event?
A: I feel deeply fortunate to witness the
ancestral legacy of other countries through their crafts. This
festival represents an invaluable window for intercultural
dialogue, where the woven rug becomes a universal language that
transcends borders. I hope this event strengthens the bonds between
our nations and makes visible the work of artisans as guardians of
collective memory.
Q: What will be the core message of your address to both
the Azerbaijani audience and the international guests of our city
during this festival?
A: The central message of my presentation,
"Textile Traditions, Identity and Contemporary Relevance in Global
Context," will focus on how ancestral weaving techniques serve as
living bridges between past and present. I will explore how
indigenous communities preserve their cultural identity through
textile practices while adapting to contemporary contexts,
demonstrating that tradition and innovation are not opposing forces
but intertwined threads of cultural continuity for both the
Azerbaijani audience and our international guests.
Q: Textiles and Identity: How does the everyday use of
traditional attire in the modern world help indigenous peoples and
local communities preserve their cultural identity?
A: The traditional attire worn by our
indigenous peoples is much more than clothing: it is a living map
of our identity. The patterns that evoke the earth, nature, and the
legacy of our indigenous ancestors allow us to feel deeply
connected to our roots. By wearing these garments, we share with
the world the pride of our cultural heritage and affirm our
belonging to a community that honors its past while walking toward
the future.
Q: In your opinion, should traditional weaving be
modernized, or should it be preserved in its original, archaic
form?
A: I believe that traditional weaving must be
faithfully preserved in its form, materials, and ancestral
symbolism. However, this artisanal rigor means that creators invest
more time in each piece. To support sustainable economic
development in the sector, it is essential to implement
non-invasive innovations, both in production processes and
commercialization channels, that allow the artisan to expand the
reach of their work without compromising its cultural
integrity.
Q: Finally, we would be honored to hear your thoughts on
the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving, our traditional carpets, and
the significance they hold within global cultural
heritage.
A: The art of Azerbaijani weaving has
captivated me with its extraordinary delicacy. When observing its
iconographic patterns, I discover a surprising dialogue with the
designs of Teotitlán del Valle Oaxaca: both traditions seem to
unite in a magical relationship that transcends geographies and
eras. The geometric and organic motifs of Azerbaijani carpets evoke
spiritual illumination, the celebration of everyday life, family
unity, and the living narrative of our ancestors. By exposing these
masterpieces to the world, we not only share aesthetic beauty, but
we activate a powerful act of safeguarding universal cultural
heritage, where every woven knot becomes a testimony of resistance,
memory, and dialogue between civilizations that honors our shared
humanity.