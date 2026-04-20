U.S. deploys sea drones to clear mines in Strait of Hormuz

20 April 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States military has deployed sea drones in the Strait of Hormuz in an effort to detect and clear naval mines, in what appears to be a low-profile operation aimed at safeguarding one of the world’s most critical energy shipping routes, AzerNEWS reports.

As per a report by the Wall Street Journal, the US Navy has been executing a mix of manned and unmanned programs to scan and identify mines that may be blocking the strait.

According to reports, the operation is intended to reduce risks to commercial shipping amid heightened tensions in the Gulf and growing concerns over potential disruptions to global oil flows.

Military analysts have told newspapers that the initial scanning of the seabed in the Strait of Hormuz can be carried out rapidly using unmanned underwater vehicles, significantly speeding up mine detection operations in the strategically vital waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime passage between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, holding significant strategic importance as approximately 20% of global oil supplies and around 25% of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports pass through it. Essentially, it serves as an energy artery for countries in Asia, Europe, and even the United States.



The strait separates Iran from Oman, and in some areas, the width of the shipping channel is only two miles on each side. Given its critical role in global energy supply chains, ensuring the safety and security of this vital waterway is paramount for international trade and economic stability.

Photo: Reuters