Monotamasha “Ölməz” honours national hero Natig Gasimov in Mingachevir premiere [PHOTOS]

18 April 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

A monochrome stage production titled “Ölməz” (“Immortal”), dedicated to Azerbaijan’s National Hero Natig Gasimov, has been premiered in the city of Mingachevir, where he once lived.

AzerNEWS reports that the performance was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Union of Theatre Workers of Azerbaijan, the Sumgayit State Drama Theatre, and the Mingachevir State Drama Theatre.

The stage work was written and designed by Elshan Sarkhanoglu, directed by People’s Artist Firudin Mammadov, with Ümid Abbaszade serving as stage director. The role of Natig Gasimov was performed by actor Elay Hasiyev of the Sumgayit State Drama Theatre.

The production depicts Gasimov’s bravery, patriotism, and self-sacrifice during the First Karabakh War. It highlights his five-day solitary resistance while encircled by enemy forces after losing six comrades, as well as his efforts to save 22 civilians taken hostage in Khojaly.

Born in 1971 in the village of Kiçik Qaramuradlı in the Gadabay district, Gasimov later moved with his family to Mingachevir in childhood. He volunteered for the front during the First Karabakh War and displayed exceptional courage in combat.

In 1992, he remained alone for five days in the village of Pirlar in Khojaly, resisting encirclement and refusing to surrender. He ultimately left the Albanian church where he had taken refuge only after being threatened with the killing of 22 civilians. However, he reportedly refused to hand over the Azerbaijani flag until his final moments.

By decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated June 25, 2024, Natig Gasimov was posthumously awarded the title of “National Hero of Azerbaijan.”