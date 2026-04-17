Gold market faces volatility as central banks shift strategy

17 April 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The global gold market is currently navigating a period of unprecedented volatility, standing at a crossroads where central bank strategy, geopolitical tension, and commodity pricing collide. For decades, gold was the ultimate insurance policy, a quiet, dormant asset tucked away in the vaults of central banks to be used only in the event of a systemic collapse. However, the recent surge in gold prices to the staggering 4,000–4,500 USD range has fundamentally altered its role from a passive reserve to an active tool of macroeconomic management. As we witness a pivot where several central banks begin to liquidate or swap their holdings to combat domestic currency instability and rising energy costs, we are entering a phase of price correction that could see the metal lose a significant portion of its value. This transition represents a profound shift in how nations balance their need for long-term security against the immediate pressures of a globalized, inflationary economy.

The narrative of gold’s meteoric rise over the past year is inextricably linked to the aggressive accumulation by central banks, particularly in emerging markets. Seeking to diversify away from the US dollar and insulate themselves from Western-led financial sanctions, these institutions became the primary engine of demand. Yet, the very success of this strategy has created a ceiling. At current price levels, gold has become "expensive" even for the wealthiest sovereign entities. When major players like the central banks of Turkiye or Ghana begin to sell or utilize gold swaps to stabilize their local currencies or manage liquidity, they send a powerful signal to the broader market. This signal suggests that the peak has been reached. In the world of high-finance, when the "anchor" investors begin to divest, a psychological shift occurs among retail and institutional investors alike. The fear of missing out, which drove prices to historic highs, is rapidly being replaced by the fear of being the last one holding an overpriced asset.

The projected correction of 15 to 25 percent in gold prices is a logical consequence of this supply-demand imbalance. If the biggest buyers in the market stop purchasing and instead begin to offload tons of physical bullion, the price must inevitably retreat to find a new equilibrium. Such a drop would see gold falling back toward the 3,000–3,500 USD range—a level that many analysts still consider a "healthy" reflection of its value in an inflationary world, yet one that represents a massive loss of paper wealth for those who entered at the peak. This downward pressure is further compounded by the strength of the US dollar. Despite efforts toward de-dollarization, the greenback remains the world’s primary medium of exchange. As central banks sell gold to acquire dollars to intervene in their own currency markets, they inadvertently strengthen the dollar, which in turn makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, further dampening global demand.

For an economy like Azerbaijan’s, this global gold cycle introduces a unique set of challenges and opportunities. Azerbaijan has historically maintained a positive trade balance, a streak rarely broken since the early years of independence. However, the recent narrowing of this surplus margin highlights a strategic shift in the country's import profile. While traditional imports for consumption and infrastructure projects in liberated territories remain high, the massive influx of physical gold as a reserve asset has significantly inflated the import side of the ledger. This is a sophisticated form of wealth transformation: Converting volatile oil-and-gas revenues into tangible gold bars. It is an internal transfer of wealth rather than an external expenditure, yet it appears as a "cost" in trade statistics. If gold prices were to drop significantly now, Azerbaijan’s trade balance would technically look healthier because the cost of continuing this gold accumulation would decrease. Fewer petrodollars would be needed to acquire the same amount of bullion, thereby preserving the trade surplus.

However, the risk lies in the valuation of existing reserves. If the state has been a heavy buyer at the 4,000 USD mark, a 25 percent market crash represents a multibillion-dollar depreciation of the national sovereign wealth. This brings into focus the delicate art of "Dollar Cost Averaging" at a sovereign level. The reliance on high oil prices to act as a buffer against these fluctuations is a temporary luxury. While the recent spike in oil prices has postponed the threat of a negative trade balance, it has not eliminated the underlying vulnerability. A scenario where both oil and gold prices decline simultaneously would be the ultimate test for the nation's financial resilience.

Ultimately, the era of gold as a static safe haven is over. It has become a high-stakes commodity used by central banks to survive the immediate shocks of energy spikes and currency wars. As these banks move from the "buy" to the "sell" side of the equation, the market is poised for a necessary cooling period. For the global economy, this correction will likely lead to a reallocation of capital into more productive assets, such as equities or technological innovation, as the "fear premium" embedded in gold prices begins to evaporate. For resource-dependent nations, it serves as a reminder that even the most ancient form of wealth is subject to the modern laws of liquidity and supply. The coming months will reveal whether the world’s central banks have successfully used their gold to bridge a crisis, or whether they have simply participated in one of the largest commodity bubbles in history.