SOCAR highlights growing ties with US energy companies

16 April 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

On April 15, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Rovshan Najaf, held a meeting with senior U.S. officials, including Rebecca Neff, Senior Advisor at the U.S. Department of State, and Sarah Lemming, Country Manager at the U.S. Trade and Development Agency, AzerNEWS reports.

According to SOCAR, the sides expressed satisfaction with the long-standing and successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in the energy sector.

The meeting also highlighted the historic significance of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed in February this year between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United States. The agreement was described as a key milestone in advancing bilateral relations and opening broader prospects for cooperation, particularly in the energy field.

During the discussions, participants underscored the strong and productive ties between SOCAR and various U.S. companies across multiple segments of the energy industry.

The importance of the TRIPP project, along with existing energy routes within the Middle Corridor, was emphasized in terms of enhancing regional cooperation. The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.