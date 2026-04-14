Spiritual heritage of Western Azerbaijan highlighted in spectacular concert [PHOTOS]

14 April 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A distinctive and impressive concert by the Irevan folk instruments ensemble has taken place at the International Mugham Center, becoming a major cultural event that brought together lovers of national music, members of the creative community, and the general public, AzerNEWS reports.

The event opened with remarks by the ensemble's artistic director, Professor Maya Gafarova of the Baku Music Academy. She welcomed guests and spoke about the ensemble's founding, its artistic journey, and its core mission, preserving and promoting the musical heritage of Western Azerbaijan. She also expressed gratitude for support to MP Aziz Alakbarli, Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community, and MP Malahat Ibrahimgizi, Chair of its Women's Council. Gafarova stressed that the region's musical and literary traditions represent a centuries-old cultural legacy rooted in deep attachment to ancestral origins.

Aziz Alakbarli highlighted the importance of preserving national identity and safeguarding the cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijan, praising Gafarova's contributions and awarding her an honorary certificate from the Community. Deputy Chairman Hikmat Babaoglu also underlined the role of music as a universal language in preserving historical memory.

The concert program then featured works based on poetry by prominent literary figures from Western Azerbaijan. Traditional melodies and rich national harmonies created a strong emotional impact, evoking a sense of nostalgia among the audience. The performance was widely received as a vivid reflection of the spiritual heritage of Western Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.