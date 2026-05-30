US official hails Azerbaijan as geostrategic partner in complex region

30 May 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States considers Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner due to its unique position bridging Turkiye and Israel, a senior Pentagon official has announced, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to deepening defense cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at a reception marking Independence Day and Armed Forces Day, Andrew Loomis, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, emphasized Azerbaijan’s strategic importance in a highly complex part of the world.

“Azerbaijan is located in a very complex part of the world. Interestingly, the country has strong relations with both Turkiye and Israel. For all these reasons, we consider Azerbaijan a geostrategic partner,” Loomis said.

He noted that these shared interests prompted the signing of the US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter. According to the Pentagon official, defense ties between the two nations are not new but hold historic significance.

“For over twenty years, Azerbaijan has fought alongside the United States. Azerbaijan was one of the last countries to leave Afghanistan,” Loomis stated. “We are pleased with Azerbaijan’s participation in professional military education courses as well as regional military exercises. The relationships built between our servicemembers ensure that these ties grow even stronger.”