Armenia showcases upgraded arsenal while Pashinyan pushes peace with Azerbaijan

28 May 2026 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia held a large-scale military parade in Yerevan on Republic Day, showcasing domestically produced weapons systems, drones and new defense technologies, while Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan declared that the country is entering a “new historical era” centered on peace and military transformation, AzerNEWS reports.

The parade featured Armenian-made 82 mm “Hrazdan” and 120 mm “Sevan” mortars, alongside various unmanned aerial vehicles including “Lightning,” “Meghu-5,” “Dev-11,” “Vorot-1” and “Agheg.”

A range of artillery, anti-tank, anti-aircraft missile and drone systems were also displayed, including “TOS-1A,” “TOR-M2KM,” “Scorpion,” “Lusan,” “Vahan-200,” “Kornet-M,” “Nizak,” “Shant,” “Aramazd,” “Mihr” and “Atlant.”

The event additionally showcased the “Duman” electronic warfare complex, designed to detect air targets and suppress satellite systems, as well as the “Sard” complex intended to jam tactical radio communications.

The military parade concluded with the participation of children carrying doves symbolizing peace.

Addressing senior officials, diplomats and military leadership gathered in Republic Square, Pashinyan stated that the 2026 Republic Day is being celebrated under “completely new historical conditions,” emphasizing that peace has now been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan after more than three decades of conflict.

“We are adopting the agenda of the permanence of the state, guided by the logic that the Republic of Armenia must exist forever,” Pashinyan declared.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the country’s strategic priorities now include institutionalizing peace, strengthening state institutions, improving citizens’ welfare and transforming Armenia from a “deadlock of conflict” into a “Crossroads of Peace.”

Pashinyan also presented what he described as Armenia’s “new army,” featuring modernized weaponry, uniforms and military doctrine.

He stressed that the Armenian Armed Forces should focus exclusively on defending Armenia’s internationally recognized territory and participate abroad only within international peacekeeping missions.

The prime minister linked Armenia’s growing access to international arms markets to the October 6, 2022 agreements reached in Prague, where Armenia and Azerbaijan mutually recognized each other’s territorial integrity based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.

According to Pashinyan, military equipment from seven countries participated in the parade, reflecting Armenia’s expanding military-technical cooperation.

A significant portion of the event focused on Armenia’s domestic defense industry. Pashinyan said the government has invested around 170 billion drams ($434 million) into the sector since 2022.