Book 'Olzhas Suleimenov Through Eyes of Azerbaijan' presented at int'l forum [PHOTOS]

26 May 2026 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On 26 May 2026, the 7th International Forum for the Rapprochement of Cultures of Eurasia, themed “Ambassador of His Own Earth”, commenced in Almaty, Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized by the International Center for the Rapprochement of Cultures under the auspices of UNESCO, the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation.

Dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the distinguished thinker, poet, and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov, the forum has become an important platform for advancing humanitarian and academic dialogue.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by Aida Balayeva, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Amir Pirić, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Almaty and UNESCO Representative to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan; Sultan Raev, Secretary General of TURKSOY; and Aynur Karbozova, Director General of the Bulat Utemuratov Foundation. In their remarks, the speakers highlighted Olzhas Suleimenov’s significant contribution to the development of intercultural dialogue.

The forum brought together distinguished guests from various countries, both in person and online. Among them were Anar Rzayev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union and People’s Writer of Azerbaijan; Mereke Kulkenov, Chairman of the Writers’ Union of Kazakhstan; Mintimer Shaimiev, State Counsellor of the Republic of Tatarstan; Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation; and Timur Zulfikarov, renowned poet and playwright and nominee for the Nobel Prize in Literature.

As an honorary guest of the forum, Professor Aktoty Raimkulova, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, delivered a keynote address. She emphasized the special significance of holding such a prestigious event in conjunction with the anniversary of Olzhas Suleimenov. Stressing the inadmissibility of isolation among states in the modern world, Professor Raimkulova stated that the foundation of stability lies in the concept of “conscious interdependence,” based on mutual respect and shared responsibility.

During her official speech, the President of the Foundation also announced the publication of an important new book prepared by the organization. It was noted that the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation had published a special volume entitled “Olzhas Suleimenov Through the Eyes of Azerbaijan”.

The publication includes historical dialogues between Olzhas Suleimenov, an outstanding poet and pride of the Turkic World, and the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev; interviews in which the writer reflects on the Great Leader; as well as official decrees of His Excellency Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dedicated to Olzhas Suleimenov.

The book also features articles and poems by prominent Azerbaijani intellectuals and literary figures devoted to the life and creative legacy of the celebrated jubilarian.

The publication attracted considerable interest and received a warm welcome from forum participants.

The forum will continue throughout the day with presentations by scholars, cultural figures, and politicians from various countries, concluding with the adoption of a final resolution.