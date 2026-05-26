Iranian general: "If war breaks out again, its scale will exceed borders of region"

26 May 2026 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

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Brigadier General Abolfazl Shikarchi has warned that any future war involving Iran could extend beyond the region, signaling the possibility of broader military escalation, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera, Brigadier General Shikarchi said Tehran is prepared for a potential new conflict scenario and has already identified targets in the event of attacks by the United States or Israel.

“If war breaks out again, its scale will exceed the borders of the region,” he stated.

According to the Iranian military spokesman, any attack against Iran would receive a “tougher and stronger” response than in previous confrontations.

Shikarchi stressed that the response in any future conflict would differ significantly from earlier military exchanges, warning that the region could face a wider escalation.

He also suggested that Tehran could consider disrupting regional oil flows if restrictions were imposed on Iranian energy exports.

“If obstacles are created to Iran’s oil exports, Tehran may consider steps such as blocking oil shipments from the region,” Shikarchi emphasized.

The remarks come amid continued tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel following recent regional confrontations and disputes surrounding security and nuclear-related issues.