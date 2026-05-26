Trump sparks backlash after claiming drug revived “dead” patients

26 May 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Donald Trump triggered widespread reactions after claiming during a White House press event that an experimental drug had helped revive people who were supposedly “dead”, AzerNEWS reports.

“We’ve taken people that were dead,” Trump said. “We had a person given the last rites, gone, the kids are crying and everything, and started them on this drug. And the person became better. It works.”

Trump appeared to be referring to the Right to Try Act, which allows terminally ill patients to access experimental treatments that have not yet received full regulatory approval.

The remarks quickly drew criticism online, with many questioning the accuracy of Trump’s statement and arguing that he likely exaggerated stories involving critically ill patients rather than individuals who were clinically dead.

No evidence or specific details about the alleged “miracle drug” were provided during the event.

The comments rapidly went viral on social media, where users compared the statement to scenes from zombie films and debated whether Trump literally meant patients had died before recovering.