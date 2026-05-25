President: New State Program on the development of agriculture has been prepared

25 May 2026 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

For this purpose, a State Program has been prepared and will be adopted,” President Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting dedicated to agricultural issues.

“The adopted programs and decisions have brought about a major turning point. However, the stagnation observed in the development of agriculture over the past few years naturally gives us pause for thought.

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