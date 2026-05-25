US Secretary Rubio believes Iran deal is still possible

25 May 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that talks with Iran remain underway and could still produce an agreement, AzerNEWS reports.

Rubio said the "pretty solid" deal on the table could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and help start "very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters." He stressed that US President Donald Trump will not accept what he called "a bad agreement" and that diplomacy will be given "every chance" before other options are considered.

"Hopefully, we can pull it off," Rubio said.

Marco Rubio criticized Hezbollah again, claiming the group remains the central barrier to peace in Lebanon.

He explained that Lebanon and Israel are holding weekly meetings and daily contacts under their agreed ceasefire, but claimed that the process is undermined by Hezbollah's actions. Rubio described the group as "a hundred percent Iranian proxy" and said its presence makes stability difficult to achieve.

"Hezbollah's a terrorist group, what can I tell you," he concluded.