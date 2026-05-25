US Secretary Rubio believes Iran deal is still possible
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that talks with Iran remain underway and could still produce an agreement, AzerNEWS reports.
Rubio said the "pretty solid" deal on the table could reopen the Strait of Hormuz and help start "very real, significant time-limited negotiation on the nuclear matters." He stressed that US President Donald Trump will not accept what he called "a bad agreement" and that diplomacy will be given "every chance" before other options are considered.
"Hopefully, we can pull it off," Rubio said.
Marco Rubio criticized Hezbollah again, claiming the group remains the central barrier to peace in Lebanon.
He explained that Lebanon and Israel are holding weekly meetings and daily contacts under their agreed ceasefire, but claimed that the process is undermined by Hezbollah's actions. Rubio described the group as "a hundred percent Iranian proxy" and said its presence makes stability difficult to achieve.
"Hezbollah's a terrorist group, what can I tell you," he concluded.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!