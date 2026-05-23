Azerbaijani delegation visits University of Warwick to expand academic cooperation [PHOTOS]

23 May 2026 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev has visited the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom, AzerNEWS reports.

Discussions held with the university leadership focused on the interdisciplinary education model, global research cooperation, and opportunities for international partnerships. The sides also exchanged views on prospects for expanding cooperation in higher education and transnational education initiatives.

During the visit, the delegation met with representatives of the university’s Faculties of Science, Engineering, and Medicine, as well as the Global Sustainable Development Institute. The meetings highlighted educational and research направления aimed at addressing global challenges such as the green energy transition.

The Azerbaijani delegation also became familiar with the university’s International Manufacturing Centre and research laboratories.

Within the framework of the visit, information was presented about the dual-degree master’s program in Renewable Energy jointly implemented by Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and the University of Warwick. It was noted that the program reflects shared goals in developing skills in strategic sectors and strengthening institutional capacity.