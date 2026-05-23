Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits consulate in St. Petersburg

23 May 2026 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has visited Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in St. Petersburg as part of her working trip to the Russian Federation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation visited the bust of the founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, which is installed in the administrative building of the consulate. The delegation laid flowers in front of the monument.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova also spoke with consulate staff and presented books dedicated to the life and political legacy of Heydar Aliyev to the consulate.

A formal reception dedicated to May 28 - Independence Day was later held by the consulate.

Speakers at the event highlighted the significance of Independence Day in Azerbaijan’s statehood history, the country’s development path, and achievements gained during the years of independence.

They also emphasized the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the successor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, noting Azerbaijan’s continued progress under his leadership.