Leyla Aliyeva meets with King Mswati III of Eswatini [PHOTOS]
The meeting was also attended by Prince Lindani Dlamini of Eswatini and Senator Pholile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the country, AzerNEWS reports.
Fondly recalling his meeting with the President of Azerbaijan during his visit to Baku, the King of Eswatini stated that the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) was excellently organized and extended his congratulations.
Leyla Aliyeva expressed her gratitude for the congratulations and kind words, noting that WUF13 serves as a successful platform for exchanging experiences in the field of urban planning among various countries worldwide.
During the meeting, the sides highlighted good opportunities for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Eswatini and discussed prospects for potential cooperation between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the African country.
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