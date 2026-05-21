Erdoğan vows stronger investment in youth as Türkiye Century vision accelerates

21 May 2026 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “As we have done for the last 23.5 years, we will continue to stand by our youth in every field and to make our greatest investment in them with determination. On the path to our Türkiye Century goals, we will continue to walk hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder with our young people.”

President Erdoğan met with young people and national athletes on the occasion of the May 19th Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. Speaking at the event, Erdoğan said, “Today, we are together both with our national athletes who proudly fly our flag in every corner of the world, and with our young people from all 81 provinces as well as those abroad, who stand out with their knowledge, skills, and exemplary character. First of all, I congratulate each and every one of you individually. You are a source of pride not only for your families but also for our nation. I personally see the young people here as representatives of a pioneering generation of architects and guides who will build a great and strong Türkiye and implement the Türkiye Century.”

Addressing the youth, President Erdoğan continued: “It is a fact that without achieving your independence, you cannot walk toward your future. We are a nation that has paid a very heavy price for both our independence and our future. We are a people who have defended this homeland, which we have inhabited for a thousand years, at the cost of our lives regardless of circumstances, and who have protected our national and sacred values, symbolized by our flag, through a spirit of unity and brotherhood. The most crucial element of this defensive line, which connects the past with the future and ensures the spiritual bond between ancestors and descendants, is the youth who have flourished on this land watered by the blood of our martyrs and veterans. This youth once again demonstrated its strength and courage on May 19, 1919.”

Erdoğan noted that between May 19, 1919 and October 29, 1923, the Turkish nation once again declared to the entire world that it would break the malicious hands reaching for its independence and future, adding: “I want you to know that this resolve stands just as firm today as it did 107 years ago.”

President Erdoğan commemorated the martyrs with mercy and stated:

“You are the present-day representatives of such a youth. We, in turn, are striving to serve you in the best possible way and to build a peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for our young people. Through the process of a Terror-Free Türkiye, we aim on the one hand to rid our country of a half-century-old scourge, and on the other hand to strengthen our national unity and solidarity, and to hand over to you a country of prosperity and brotherhood. Our greatest goal is for you not to experience the hardships we have gone through, and for you not to endure the difficulties we have faced. As we have done for the last 23.5 years, we will continue to stand by our youth in every field and to make our greatest investment in them with determination. On the path to our Türkiye Century goals, we will continue to walk hand in hand and shoulder to shoulder with our young people.”

President Erdoğan also issued a message on the occasion of May 19th Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day. He stated:

“I congratulate all our young people on May 19th Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and send my greetings and affection to all our youth living in our country and abroad. I respectfully commemorate the Commander-in-Chief of the National Struggle, Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and his comrades-in-arms, and the heroic members of our blessed army. I remember with mercy all our martyrs who sacrificed their lives for our nation, and I wish a long and healthy life to our veterans.”

Erdoğan also held a phone call with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

During the call, Erdoğan stated that Türkiye is making efforts to maintain the ceasefire and ensure peace amid regional conflicts, and emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz must be reopened as soon as possible. Noting that Israel desires the continuation of conflicts in the region and continues to violate international law, including acts of piracy, Erdoğan stressed that increasing international pressure on Israel is essential.

In the discussion focusing on economic integration issues, Erdoğan underlined that ongoing tensions once again demonstrate the strategic importance of relations with the European Union. He stated that Türkiye’s inclusion in Europe’s security strategy initiatives would be beneficial, that the Customs Union should be updated, and that developing cooperation in all areas is of great importance.