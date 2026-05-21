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Thursday, May 21, 2026

Money laundering in Italy between 25 and 35 billion euros per year says GdF

21 May 2026 21:10 (UTC+04:00)
Money laundering in Italy between 25 and 35 billion euros per year says GdF

Money laundering in Italy amounts to between 25 and 35 billion euros per year, the Guardia di Finanza (GdF) tax police said Thursday, AzerNEWS reports, citing ANSA.

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