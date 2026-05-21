Türkiye remains top destination for Azerbaijani travelers in 2026

21 May 2026 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

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The State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan has released data on the number of foreign citizens and stateless persons arriving in Azerbaijan, as well as Azerbaijani citizens traveling abroad during the January–April period of 2026, AzerNEWS reports.

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