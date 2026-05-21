Azerbaijan’s butter imports surpass domestic production for first time in years
Butter production in Azerbaijan declined during the first four months of 2026, allowing imports to surpass domestic production for the first time in recent years, AzerNEWS reports. According to data released by the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, the country produced...
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