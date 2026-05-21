Azerbaijan showcases innovative housing finance model

21 May 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Speaking during the panel discussion "A New Deal for Housing Finance," Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Finance Minister Anar Kerimov highlighted Azerbaijan’s experience in developing a modern housing finance system aimed at combining social inclusion with long-term financial sustainability, AzerNEWS reports.

Kerimov emphasized that domestic financing mechanisms remain essential for ensuring stable and accessible housing opportunities, echoing broader international discussions on reducing dependence on external financial support.

"Over the last two decades, Azerbaijan has built a housing finance system designed to combine social inclusion and financial sustainability," he said.

According to Kerimov, the country’s mortgage fund has become the institutional backbone of Azerbaijan’s domestic housing finance system. Through this mechanism, more than 58,000 housing loans have been provided to families across the country.

In addition, approximately 9,000 rent-to-own contracts have been implemented, allowing families to gradually become homeowners while initially paying affordable rental fees.

He explained that while standard mortgage programs are available to citizens, Azerbaijan has also developed concessional housing programs targeting vulnerable groups. These include refugees, internally displaced persons, military personnel, teachers, socially significant workers, and families of people affected by war.

Another major focus of the country’s reforms has been digitalization. Kerimov described Azerbaijan’s housing finance management system as fully electronic, with applications, approvals, and verification processes integrated into national e-government platforms.

"Digitalization is a very important part of housing finance management in Azerbaijan," he stressed.

He also highlighted the country’s state return program launched after Azerbaijan restored control over the formerly occupied territories.

According to Kerimov, large-scale reconstruction and return initiatives have become an important component of the national housing agenda.

He added that housing finance should not be viewed merely as an investment in physical infrastructure.