Pentagon reduces U.S. military presence in Europe

20 May 2026 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Pentagon announced on Tuesday that it has reduced the number of U.S. Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs) stationed in Europe from four to three, effectively returning American troop levels on the continent to those seen in 2021, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense, the decision has led to a temporary delay in the planned deployment of additional American forces to Poland. Despite the adjustment, the Pentagon described Poland as “a model U.S. ally” and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to maintaining strong defense cooperation with Warsaw.

The Pentagon stated that the future structure and deployment of U.S. forces in Europe will depend on further assessments of America’s strategic and operational priorities, as well as the ability of European allies to contribute more actively to the continent’s defense.

Officials noted that the review aligns with President Donald Trump’s “America First” policy, which seeks to encourage NATO members to assume greater responsibility for their own conventional military security instead of relying heavily on U.S. forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held talks with Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz. According to the statement, the discussion focused in part on preserving a strong American military presence in Poland.

The Pentagon also praised Poland’s defense efforts, stating that the country has demonstrated both the capability and determination to protect itself, while suggesting that other NATO allies should increase their own military commitments in a similar way.

Meanwhile, U.S. Vice President JD Vance clarified that the planned deployment of more than 4,000 American troops to Poland has been postponed rather than canceled entirely.

The announcement follows earlier reports that approximately 5,000 U.S. troops are expected to be withdrawn from Germany over the next six to twelve months as part of a broader reassessment of America’s military footprint in Europe.

Interestingly, Poland has become one of NATO’s fastest-growing military powers in recent years. The country has significantly increased defense spending, purchased advanced U.S. and South Korean weapons systems, and expanded its armed forces amid growing security concerns in Eastern Europe. Some analysts now view Poland as an increasingly important military hub on NATO’s eastern flank.