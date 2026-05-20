UN Tourism: Cities must balance modernization with cultural identity

20 May 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

At World Urban Forum 13, UN Tourism representative Sandra Cristina Pataka Carvao spoke about one of the biggest challenges facing rapidly developing cities today - how to modernize while still protecting cultural identity and historical character, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Carvao, cities should not focus only on infrastructure and economic growth. The real priority, she said, must be people and the communities that give cities their identity.

"The most important thing is to put communities first," she noted. "Urban regeneration should improve people’s well-being and create cities that remain alive and meaningful for those who live there."

She explained that successful urban development cannot happen through isolated decisions. Transportation, housing, economic development, culture, and public spaces all need to work together as part of a larger vision for the city.

"You need an integrated and systematic approach," Carvao said, stressing that cooperation between different parts of city governance is essential for sustainable urban transformation.

Carvao also highlighted the strong connection between culture and tourism. She warned that when cities ignore cultural heritage in urban planning, they risk losing not only historical landmarks, but also their uniqueness and emotional connection with residents and visitors.

At the same time, Carvao emphasized that preservation should not turn historic cities into static museum spaces disconnected from everyday life. Instead, heritage should continue to be part of living, active communities.

"It should be a dynamic kind of preservation. A city’s heritage should be something residents enjoy, visitors appreciate, and future generations feel proud to inherit," she added.