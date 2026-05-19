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Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Azeri Light oil surges above $118 per barrel in global markets

19 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azeri Light oil surges above $118 per barrel in global markets
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Global oil prices continued to climb as Azerbaijan’s flagship “Azeri Light” crude posted notable gains at both the Italian port of Augusta and Türkiye’s Ceyhan terminal, AzerNEWS reports.

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