Azerbaijan shifts butter imports toward cheaper suppliers as New Zealand loses market share
Azerbaijan has increasingly turned to lower-cost butter suppliers such as Iran, Belarus, and Ukraine in 2026, reducing overall import costs despite import volumes remaining largely stable, according to recent trade data, AzerNEWS reports. According to the official data, during the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan imported...
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