Azerbaijan shifts butter imports toward cheaper suppliers as New Zealand loses market share

20 May 2026 12:55 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan has increasingly turned to lower-cost butter suppliers such as Iran, Belarus, and Ukraine in 2026, reducing overall import costs despite import volumes remaining largely stable, according to recent trade data, AzerNEWS reports. According to the official data, during the first quarter of 2026, Azerbaijan imported...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!