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Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Georgia’s car exports to Azerbaijan see sharp contraction

19 May 2026 21:40 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia’s car exports to Azerbaijan see sharp contraction
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan imported 1,458 passenger cars worth $50.2 million from Georgia during the first four months of 2026, according to data from Georgia’s National Statistics Office foreign trade portal, AzerNEWS reports.

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