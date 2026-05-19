WUF13 reveals Azerbaijan’s bigger vision for rebuilding liberated territories

19 May 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

During discussions at the World Urban Forum 13, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vahid Hajiyev highlighted the importance of combining social inclusion with economic development in post-conflict reconstruction and housing policy, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s reconstruction efforts, Hajiyev noted that many of the liberated territories are being rebuilt entirely from scratch.

He emphasized that housing policy should not separate social and economic functions. In his view, housing is not only a social right or a form of physical shelter, but also a major driver of economic activity and long-term development.

"It's absolutely impossible to make a sustainable growth without social inclusion, but at the same time we believe that it's absolutely impossible to make successful resettlement without an economic opportunity," he said.

He explained that in post-conflict environments, housing often becomes the first visible sign of recovery and return, while also helping to rebuild public trust.

At the same time, he stressed that reconstruction efforts are focused not only on infrastructure and housing, but also on ensuring access to education, healthcare, and public services. According to Hajiyev, these elements are essential for creating sustainable communities and improving quality of life for residents returning to rebuilt areas.