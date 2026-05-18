Modern cities must focus on quality of life, says Emin Agalarov

18 May 2026 15:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Businessman Emin Agalarov has shared his vision of future cities, emphasizing that modern urban development should go beyond construction and focus on creating comfortable, environmentally friendly living spaces for people, Azernews reports.

He said that sustainable urban planning has become increasingly important in today’s world, stressing the need for investment in greenery, public parks, recreational areas, and children’s spaces to improve quality of life and build healthier communities.

“When people ask me what green cities should look like, I answer that they should look like Sea Breeze,” Agalarov said.

His remarks reflect a broader global shift toward people-centered urban development, where nature, open public spaces, and livable design play a central role in city planning.