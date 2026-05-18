World community celebrates International Museum Day

18 May 2026 17:04 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

May 18 is widely celebrated around the world as International Museum Day, AzerNEWS reports.

Established by the International Council of Museums (ICOM) to promote cultural exchange and cooperation among peoples, the observance is held each year under a specific theme.

International Museum Day was first established in 1977 at the initiative of ICOM.

The day aims to demonstrate the important role museums play in the life of society, including education, cultural preservation, and the promotion of mutual understanding among nations.

The celebration is also widely observed in Azerbaijan, a country with a rich ancient history and diverse cultural heritage.

Museums across the country organize special exhibitions, educational programs, guided tours, and cultural events to mark the occasion, drawing attention to the importance of preserving and promoting national heritage.

This year's theme is "Museums Bridging Divides", highlighting the role of museums in connecting a fragmented world and fostering understanding across cultures.

The theme highlights how museums contribute to reducing social, cultural, and even geopolitical divisions by creating environments where different perspectives can meet.

Through exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement, museums encourage people to reflect on shared human experiences and build respect for cultural diversity.

In addition, the theme aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those focused on reducing inequalities (SDG 10), promoting peace and strong institutions (SDG 16), and strengthening global partnerships (SDG 17).

These connections underline how museums contribute not only to culture but also to sustainable and inclusive development.

Photo Credit: International Council of Museums (ICOM)