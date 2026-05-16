Baku expands taxi and bus services ahead of WUF13

16 May 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijan has launched a comprehensive transportation plan for the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), mobilizing hundreds of taxis, electric buses and nearly 1,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of participants across Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency (AYNA), 150 vehicles operating under the “Baku Taxi” service, along with an additional 330 taxis affiliated with airport transportation operators, have been assigned to support the international event.

The agency stated that taxi drivers underwent specialized training sessions in preparation for the forum. Meetings were also held with taxi fleet operators, during which operational instructions and coordination measures were outlined.

As part of the security arrangements, taxis will be permitted to operate within the stadium transport zone and at the “Koroglu” transport hub. In addition, designated pick-up and drop-off areas for vehicles dispatched by taxi operators have been established in front of Terminal 2 at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

In cooperation with the WUF13 operating company, AYNA has also organized an extensive transportation network consisting of nine transport hubs, two terminal points and more than 67 intermediate stops throughout the city.

To facilitate the transfer of forum participants from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to designated accommodation and event locations, six dedicated routes have been introduced. During the forum days, an additional 12 routes will operate between these locations and the main event venue.

Transportation services will primarily be carried out using electric buses, reflecting Azerbaijan’s broader efforts to promote environmentally sustainable urban mobility and modern public transport solutions.

AYNA noted that nearly 1,500 employees, including drivers and operational management staff, have been involved in coordinating and implementing the transportation operations for WUF13.