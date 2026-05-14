Putin's visit to China to take place in 'very near future,' Kremlin says

14 May 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be visiting China in the very near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow, Peskov said the exact dates will be announced soon and in coordination with the Chinese side.

“We will announce them shortly. This visit is being prepared. One can say that preparations are already complete, with only final touches remaining. It will take place in the very near future,” he said.

The most recent known meeting between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place on Feb. 4, 2026, in the form of a video conference.

During the meeting, the Russian and Chinese presidents discussed bilateral cooperation, global security, and coordination on major international issues, including economic ties and strategic stability.