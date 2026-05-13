Trump travels to Beijing with Elon Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang
U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to Beijing alongside leading American technology executives, including Elon Musk and Jensen Huang, ahead of a high-profile meeting between American and Chinese leaders, AzerNEWS reports, citing international media outlets.
According to Reuters, the business leaders boarded the presidential “Air Force One” aircraft in Alaska before departing for the Chinese capital.
Earlier, on May 11, Bloomberg reported that the Trump administration had invited Musk, Tim Cook, and several executives from major U.S. corporations to accompany the president during his state visit to China.
The visit is being closely watched by global markets and political observers, as Washington and Beijing continue to navigate complex economic and technological competition while seeking areas of strategic cooperation.
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