Iran rejects US initiative over "excessive demands"

11 May 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Iran has submitted a settlement proposal to the United States that reportedly includes recognition of Tehran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, as well as financial reparations from Washington, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, the Iranian proposal also calls for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the return of property seized abroad.

The plan submitted by Tehran in response to the American initiative reportedly addresses what Iranian officials describe as the "fundamental rights of the Iranian people."

Iran rejected the latest U.S. proposal because Tehran viewed it as requiring acceptance of what it described as excessive demands by President Donald Trump.

Trump publicly derided as "totally unacceptable" Iran’s response to the latest American offer to end the war.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes, handling a significant portion of global oil and gas exports.