21 police officers killed in terror attack in northwestern Pakistan
A deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwestern region has left at least 21 police officers dead, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Dawn, the incident took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a police post in Fateh Khel, located in the Bannu district.
Police official Zahid Khan told The Associated Press news agency that a suicide bomber and several fighters detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a security post. Shortly after, multiple explosions were heard, and the security post collapsed from the impact of the blast, he said.
Following the blast, another group of militants reportedly launched a coordinated assault on the police post, opening heavy fire from multiple directions using advanced weaponry.
The suicide attack completely destroyed the checkpoint structure, while a nearby armored vehicle was also rendered inoperable.
Image: Aamad Khattak/AP
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