21 police officers killed in terror attack in northwestern Pakistan

10 May 2026 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A deadly terrorist attack in Pakistan’s northwestern region has left at least 21 police officers dead, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Dawn, the incident took place in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where a suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a police post in Fateh Khel, located in the Bannu district.

Police official Zahid Khan told The Associated Press news agency that a suicide bomber and several fighters detonated an explosives-laden vehicle near a security post. Shortly after, multiple explosions were heard, and the security post collapsed from the impact of the blast, he said.

Following the blast, another group of militants reportedly launched a coordinated assault on the police post, opening heavy fire from multiple directions using advanced weaponry.

The suicide attack completely destroyed the checkpoint structure, while a nearby armored vehicle was also rendered inoperable.

Image: Aamad Khattak/AP