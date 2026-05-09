Trump does not rule out redeployment of US troops from Germany to Poland

9 May 2026 09:56 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that American troops currently stationed in Germany could potentially be redeployed to Poland, signaling growing tensions between Washington and Berlin over foreign policy and security issues, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists, Trump responded to a question regarding the possible relocation of U.S. military personnel amid disagreements with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz by saying, "It is possible."

The remarks come shortly after reports emerged on May 2 that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had ordered the withdrawal of approximately 5,000 American troops from Germany. He said the withdrawal was expected to be completed within the next six to 12 months. Earlier, Trump had also stated on his social media platform Truth Social that Washington was considering reducing its military presence in Germany due to political differences with Berlin.

One of the main points of tension between the two allies has reportedly been Germany’s criticism of the military campaign launched by the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

According to reports, the dispute also influenced Washington’s decision not to deploy a U.S. battalion equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles in Germany. The missiles, which have a range of up to 2,500 kilometers, were expected to strengthen NATO’s deterrence capabilities in Europe.

Germany has long served as the central hub of the American military presence on the continent. According to Pentagon data, around 68,000 U.S. military personnel were permanently stationed at bases across Europe as of December 2025, including approximately 36,400 troops in Germany alone.