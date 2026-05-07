Int'l Mugham Center highlights legacy of renowned pianist and educator [PHOTOS]

7 May 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A commemorative evening and documentary screening marking the 90th anniversary of the birth of renowned pianist, educator, and author of the first scholarly study on Azerbaijani piano culture, Farida Khalilova (1936–2004), has been held at the International Mugham Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The event opened with remarks by Deputy Culture Minister Murad Huseynov, who spoke about the life and artistic legacy of Farida Khalilova, emphasizing her significant contribution to the development of national piano performance and music education.

Rector of the Baku Music Academy, People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli, along with Honored Art Worker Professor Zumrud Dadashzade, highlighted the versatility of her talent.

They underlined her role in promoting works by Azerbaijani composers, as well as her achievements as a performer, teacher, and researcher. Her seminal work, "Essays on the History of Azerbaijani Piano Culture", offers a detailed portrait of Baku's musical environment in the early twentieth century.

Born into the family of prominent scientist Zahid Khalilov, the first Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences in Azerbaijan, Farida Khalilova initially studied astrophysics at Lomonosov Moscow State University. However, her deep passion for music led her to the Leningrad Conservatory, where she trained under Professor Nadezhda Golubovskaya and established herself as a refined pianist, accompanist, and pedagogue.

During her student years, she began a long-term artistic collaboration with vocalist Vladimir Atlantov, which later developed into marriage. She played an important supporting role in his artistic success as a concert pianist and accompanist.

Their daughter, pianist, opera singer, and musicologist Lada Atlantova, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the organizers and guests for preserving and honoring her mother's artistic legacy.

The evening continued with the screening of a documentary by director Yuri Bondarenko, which traced the life and creative journey of Farida Khalilova.

The commemorative program concluded with musical performances by People's Artist Professor Yegana Akhundova and award-winning pianist Vurgun Vakilov, whose appearances added a special artistic touch to the event.