Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on defense cooperation with Ethiopia
The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Defense Sector between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia" has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.
President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the corresponding law.
The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Defense Sector between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia" was signed on February 27, 2026, in Baku.
The main objective of the agreement is to establish a legal framework for defense cooperation between the parties, as well as to expand and strengthen bilateral relations in relevant areas (military education, personnel training, exercises, civil-military cooperation, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, logistical support, military-technical cooperation, and other areas), taking into account that cooperation in the defense sector contributes to international peace and stability.
The agreement provides for the following forms of cooperation: official visits and working meetings, military education, personnel training, bilateral negotiations, consultations, participation in military exercises, participation in defense exhibitions, visits by military and civilian delegations, etc.
The competent authorities responsible for implementing the agreement are the ministries of defense of both countries.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!