Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on defense cooperation with Ethiopia

6 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Defense Sector between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia" has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.

President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed the corresponding law.

The "Agreement on Cooperation in the Defense Sector between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia" was signed on February 27, 2026, in Baku.

The main objective of the agreement is to establish a legal framework for defense cooperation between the parties, as well as to expand and strengthen bilateral relations in relevant areas (military education, personnel training, exercises, civil-military cooperation, peacekeeping and humanitarian operations, logistical support, military-technical cooperation, and other areas), taking into account that cooperation in the defense sector contributes to international peace and stability.

The agreement provides for the following forms of cooperation: official visits and working meetings, military education, personnel training, bilateral negotiations, consultations, participation in military exercises, participation in defense exhibitions, visits by military and civilian delegations, etc.

The competent authorities responsible for implementing the agreement are the ministries of defense of both countries.