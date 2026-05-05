Donald Trump claims Iran military's 'total destruction'

5 May 2026 12:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Donald Trump has made a series of strong claims regarding Iran, stating that the country’s military forces have been “totally destroyed”, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on the Truth Social platform, Trump said that the U.S. military is “100 percent operational” and emphasized what he described as overwhelming readiness.

The post included images of U.S. naval, air force, and missile defense systems, which he presented as being in full combat condition. Trump also shared visuals depicting Iran’s naval, air, and air defense forces, claiming they had been “100 percent destroyed.”

Additionally, the post featured an image of Mojtaba Khamenei labeled as “dead,” although no official confirmation or credible reports have substantiated such a claim.