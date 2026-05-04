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Monday, May 4, 2026

President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

4 May 2026 18:28 (UTC+04:00)
President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AzerNEWS reports that a guard of honor was lined up for the President of the Council of Ministers at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

Giorgia Meloni was welcomed by Samir Sharifov, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, and other officials.

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President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO] - Gallery Image
President of Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni arrives in Azerbaijan [PHOTO] - Gallery Image

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