Devil Wears Prada 2 grosses strong opening weekend at box office

4 May 2026 22:34 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made a strong debut at the global box office, earning approximately $233 million in its opening weekend, AzerNEWS reports.

The film brought in $77 million in North America and an additional $156.6 million from international markets. According to reports, the audience was predominantly female, with PostTrak surveys indicating that women accounted for around 76% of all ticket sales.

The original The Devil Wears Prada grossed more than $326 million worldwide and went on to achieve cult status, largely thanks to its iconic dialogue and lasting influence on fashion and pop culture.

Industry analysts say the strong opening of the sequel is an important signal for Hollywood, especially during a summer season without a major new Marvel release to dominate the box office. Data from Comscore shows that the North American box office is currently running about 14% ahead of last year’s figures.

Interestingly, analysts also point out that nostalgia-driven sequels and “legacy continuations” have become one of Hollywood’s most reliable strategies in recent years. Studios are increasingly betting on familiar titles with established fan bases rather than entirely new franchises. In the case of The Devil Wears Prada 2, the combination of fashion appeal, strong female audience engagement, and cultural nostalgia appears to be a key factor behind its impressive opening performance.