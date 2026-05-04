President Ilham Aliyev to join 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan via video link
President Ilham Aliyev will join the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit, being held today in Yerevan, via video link, AzerNEWS reports.
The 8th EPC summit is held under the motto "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe."
The summit brings together European leaders and heads of international organizations. Discussions in Yerevan will focus on strengthening democratic resilience, developing connectivity, and enhancing economic and energy security in light of the changing security architecture and regional challenges.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!