President Ilham Aliyev to join 8th European Political Community summit in Yerevan via video link

4 May 2026 10:09 (UTC+04:00)

​The summit brings together European leaders and heads of international organizations. Discussions in Yerevan will focus on strengthening democratic resilience, developing connectivity, and enhancing economic and energy security in light of the changing security architecture and regional challenges.

​The 8th EPC summit is held under the motto "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe."

President Ilham Aliyev will join the 8th European Political Community (EPC) summit, being held today in Yerevan, via video link, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!