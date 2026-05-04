President of Council of Ministers of Italy concludes visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]
Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, concluded her working visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 4, AzerNEWS reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the President of the Council of Ministers at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with the national flags of both countries.
Giorgia Meloni was seen off by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.
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