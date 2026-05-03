Two women die trying to cross English Channel in small boat

3 May 2026 22:22 (UTC+04:00)

Two women have died while trying to cross the English Channel from France in a boat, French officials have said, AzerNEWS reports via BBC.

The boat, carrying 82 people, ran aground on a beach in northern France on Sunday morning.

The two women, aged about 20 and believed to be of Sundanese origin, were found dead inside the boat, according to Christophe Marx, secretary-general of the Pas-de-Calais prefecture.

Three other people suffered serious wounds and 14 people sustained moderate injuries, he added.

An investigation has been launched by the Boulogne-sur-Mer prosecutor's office.

A Home Office spokesperson said it was "deeply saddened" by the deaths.

"Every death in the Channel is a tragedy and a stark reminder of the dangers posed by criminal gangs exploiting vulnerable people for profit," they added.

The Home Office has said it will continue "to work relentlessly" with French authorities and partners overseas "to prevent these perilous journeys".

In the latest channel crossings, 597 migrants in six small boats, arrived in the UK over the past seven days, according to the latest government figures.