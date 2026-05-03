Armenia warns of prison terms for vote-buying as bribery probe targets “Strong Armenia” party

3 May 2026 18:35 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Armenian authorities have warned that individuals involved in vote-buying could face up to seven years in prison, amid heightened scrutiny ahead of upcoming elections, AzerNEWS reports.

Law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies stated that offering money or other financial incentives to influence voters, as well as exerting pressure on electoral choices, constitutes a criminal offense. Accepting such bribes is also punishable under the law, with penalties including imprisonment.

The warning comes as allegations of vote-buying have surfaced involving the “Strong Armenia” party. According to the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia, a scheme to distribute money to voters was uncovered in the Armavir region.

Authorities claim that the payments were disguised as “salaries” or “charitable assistance” in an attempt to conceal their purpose. Five individuals have been detained in connection with the case, and a criminal investigation has been launched. The committee has also released audio recordings it says support the allegations.

Investigators allege that the objective was to influence voters in favor of the “Strong Armenia” party in the 2026 elections, with particular focus on recruiting individuals with large family networks and local influence.

The party has denied the accusations, describing them as politically motivated and labeling the case as “political persecution.”