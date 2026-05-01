“241st deputy” Labrador Rover appears in Bulgaria’s parliament
by Alimat Aliyeva
An unusual participant will soon appear in the Bulgarian Parliament — a guide dog named Rover. The Labrador will accompany visually impaired MP Ivan Yanev during plenary sessions and committee meetings, AzerNEWS reports.
The politician was elected to the new parliament from the Progressive Bulgaria bloc, which won the majority of seats. Even before officially starting his duties, Yanev and his four-legged assistant explored the parliament building to learn the routes and feel confident navigating the space.
The parliament reacted to the situation with humor — Rover has already been nicknamed the “241st MP.” However, for Yanev, this is not a joke but an essential part of his daily work: the dog helps him move around independently and focus fully on his legislative responsibilities.
Interestingly, the presence of guide dogs in government institutions is becoming increasingly common across Europe. Such steps not only support people with visual impairments but also promote a more inclusive society, where equal access and participation are actively encouraged.
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