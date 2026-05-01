Azerbaijani wrestlers once again demonstrated that they are first in Europe, says President Aliyev
Azerbaijani wrestlers once again demonstrated that they are first in Europe, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote on his social media accounts, AzerNEWS reports.
"Every time our flag is raised at international competitions, the entire Azerbaijani people feel a sense of pride and rejoice.
Azerbaijani wrestlers once again demonstrated that they are first in Europe," the publication says.
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